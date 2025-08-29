GPOC halts package shipments to the USA amid new tariff policy

The Guyana Post Office Cor-poration (GPOC) announced on Wednesday its decision, effective immediately, to suspend all outbound postal parcels and packages to the United States of America until further notice.

The GPOC explained that this decision is in response to the suspension of the de minimis exemption, which previously allowed goods valued under $800 to enter the United States of America duty-free. GPOC will continue to facilitate the shipment of letters and documents to the United States.

The new policy, enacted as Executive Order 14324 by the United States of America, mandates that all international parcels, regardless of value, are subject to US import duties and takes effect from August 29, 2025.

According to the release, packages destined for countries whose shipments transit through the United States of America will not be accepted by GPOC. This includes packages being sent to Australia, Grand Cayman, Gua-temala, Honduras, New Zealand, Nicaragua, Paraguay, Turks and Caicos, Uruguay, and Vietnam.