PPP/C manifesto pledges greater support for creative industry

The People’s Progressive Party/ Civic (PPP/C) has placed new focus on the creative industry in its National Development Agenda 2025–2030, pledging incentives and protection for artists, performers, and cultural workers. The manifesto underscores the sector’s role as both a driver of national identity and a contributor to economic diversification.

The government has in recent years signalled its interest in strengthening the creative sector. Initiatives such as the annual Mashramani competitions, support for local music and film production, and investments in cultural festivals have sought to create more platforms for talent. The PPP/C administration has also introduced grants and training programmes for artists and artisans, while encouraging linkages between the creative economy and tourism.

The manifesto now commits to building on these foundations with policies aimed at incentivising creativity, safeguarding intellectual property, and providing greater opportunities for cultural entrepreneurs.