Vitol’s former Asia LNG lead joins ExxonMobil to head global LNG trading

SINGAPORE, (Reuters) – The former head of Vitol’s Asia region liquefied natural gas operations will join U.S. oil major ExxonMobil (XOM.N), to lead its global LNG trading and Asia Gas and Power divisions.

Sid Bambawale will begin his role at ExxonMobil in Singapore on September 1 after stepping down at Vitol in December 2024 to take a career break, he said in a LinkedIn post on Wednesday.

He spent over eight years at Vitol, the world’s top energy trader, and held LNG trading roles at Chevron and Citi prior to that, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Both ExxonMobil and Vitol did not immediately respond to a request for comment.