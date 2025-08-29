Elect true leaders and not misleaders – WIN’s Rohan Hope

We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) party member Rohan Hope yesterday encouraged Albouystown citizens to “Elect true leaders and not misleaders”.

At a meeting led by Charles Sugrim, the speakers addressed a gathering of nearly 100 people. The party members outlined their vision for a ‘new Guyana,’ emphasising financial reform, social investment, and an end to what they called ‘misleadership’ by the current government. They urged attendees to vote for their party in the upcoming election.

Hope criticised the current state of infrastructure, highlighting poor conditions at the Stabroek Market. He lamented that the country’s products are not meeting international standards due to ‘misleaders who cannot move Guyana from point A to point B.’ Hope promised that a WIN government would rehabilitate these markets to international standards and invest in ‘mega-scale’ projects. Another theme was youth development and sports. Hope further noted that the party would invest in young athletes, providing proper coaching and facilities. He suggested that Guyanese athletes should be able to compete at the highest level, citing international stars like Usain Bolt.