Farmer, 66, gets 15 years for killing friend

A 66-year-old farmer was yesterday sentenced to 15 years imprisonment for the 2019 manslaughter of his friend, Abdool Ghanie. The accused, Sundar Singh appeared at the High Court in Demerara before Justice Simone Morris.

The state was represented by Prosecutors Padma Dubraj, Tenisha Saygon and Mtumika Lumumba. The accused was represented by attorney Ronald Bostwick.

A probation report read in court stated that the accused was raised in a nuclear environment but dropped out of school early due to learning difficulties. The report stated that the accused became familiar with Ghanie after he relocated to Patentia. Residents in the area said that the pair were good friends and could be found drinking together. Residents further noted that the accused displayed good behaviour when he was sober. The report stated that the accused had no previous conviction nor infractions on his record from his time spent on remand. According to the convict the victim went to his home and they argued about food and alcohol which led to an altercation and the convict left the victim unconscious and went to sleep. The accused later dumped the body. He said that he regretted his action and would like to apologize to the family of the deceased. He said that the incident was likely due to abuse of alcohol.