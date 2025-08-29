Forward Guyana ballot case thrown out

Chief Justice (ag) Navindra Singh has dismissed the case brought by Forward Guyana Movement and ruled in favour of the Guyana Elections Commission. Attorney Dr Vivian Williams subsequently announced that FGM will be appealing the case.

GECOM has been awarded costs of $1,000,000 and the Attorney General’s Chambers has been also awarded $1,000,000 payable by September 8th.

Forward Guyana Movement (FGM) brought this legal challenge against GECOM based on the party’s contention that it was unlawfully excluded from the national ballot in regions 7, 8 and 9.

The case centres on FGM’s claim that GECOM’s practice of excluding a party from the national ballot if it is not contesting a seat in that particular region is unconstitutional.