Load testing to be done on new harbour bridge after all

-final pour of cement completed

After a firm declaration by the Minister of Public Works that no load testing of the new Demerara River Bridge would be done, President Irfaan Ali yesterday said that it will be carried out.

He gave this assurance yesterday at the early-morning final pouring of cement on the US$262 million New Demerara Harbour Bridge. The bridge will not be open to vehicular traffic until sometime in September. The government had hoped to have the bridge open before election day.

“This morning, we’re witnessing what is the final pour. After the final pour is completed, they’ll finish all the concrete work on this high span and then complete the paving of the bridge, with all of the other auxiliary safety features of the bridge, lighting features… [et cetera] of the bridge,” the President told reporters at an event that culminated with fireworks.