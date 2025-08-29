Man gets eight years for 2010 wounding

Fifty-six-year-old Brian Murray appeared yesterday at the High Court in Demerara before Justice Simone Morris where he was sentenced to eight years imprisonment for wounding Parshuram Samsundar in 2010.

The State was represented by prosecutor Padma Dubraj while the accused was represented by attorney-at-law Ronald Bostwick.

The court heard from a probation report which highlighted that Murray was of good repute in his community. Included in the report was Samsundar’s claim that Murray tried to get back at him because of a prior issue and that Murray’s assault has left him with pains about his body. The report also stated that Murray expressed regret for his actions as it was never his intention to hurt anyone and is now pleading for a chance to redeem himself.

Samsundar, who was present in court, read his impact statement. He stated that Murray had inflicted several chops about his body, and because of the injuries he suffered to the right side of his head, he is now permanently on medication. Further, he was forced to retire from his job making it difficult to provide for his family. Samsundar called on the court to have the accused pay the full penalty for his actions, opining that if it were not for the public-spirited persons who put him in a bus and prevented the attack from continuing, he would not be here today, and as such expressed his gratitude to those who saved his life. He also told the court that Murray never showed him any remorse nor visited his family to apologize, and he is pleased to have justice after 15 years.