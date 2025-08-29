Opposition-appointed commissioners walk out of GECOM meeting

-in dispute over polling stations

A Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) meeting came to an abrupt end yesterday after it lost its quorum following a walkout by the opposition-nominated commissioners in a dispute over polling stations.

It is unclear whether the commission will be able to resolve outstanding issues before the September 1st elections. SN has received conflicting accounts from both sides regarding the cause of the impasse.

In a Facebook post, Government-nominated Commissioner Sase Gunraj stated that “PNC Commissioners have staged a walkout from GECOM, thereby rendering the Commission unable to discuss several matters pertinent to Monday’s elections.”