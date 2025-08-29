WIN holds rally at Capoey, Region Two

We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) and its presidential candidate, Azruddin Mohamed, held a rally at Capoey, Essequibo Coast, Region Two yesterday.

A release from the party said that he and other speakers addressed the gathering on their plans for Essequibo and Guyana as a whole, including infrastructural projects and initiatives to benefit the youth, single parents, pensioners, and the most vulnerable.

The release said that the party’s campaign targeted mostly Amerindian communities, as the party feels that they are the most neglected group of citizens.