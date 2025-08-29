More gyaffing

A gathering of West Indians will inevitably evolve into a gyaff – a unique art form of spontaneous conversation filled with serious debate, raucous laughter, raised voices (shouting for emphasis is standard procedure), borderline anger, teasing (tantalise in local parlance), and physical demonstrations related to the matter being discussed at the said moment. Topics of discussion can run the gamut from the trending subject to politics to sport to fashion to food to any and everything. A good gyaff can happen anywhere and at any time, it requires no scheduling or hall rentals as weddings or parties necessitate. It is an engrained part of our culture, and a group of persons, previously unknown to each other, can quickly blend together – alcohol can accelerate this part – and converse with a level of intensity equivalent to decades old friendships. A gyaff cannot be captured or repeated, or packaged and sold, it’s a solitary happening. Whilst the culture may be dissipating from the younger generation, who are too busy fiddling with, or texting on, their iphones, the older folk still revel in it.

However, gyaffing, is such an inherent characteristic of our society that sometimes it seeps into parts of our lives without us actually being cognisant of the fact that it is just a gyaff occurring and nothing of real substance will evolve from the occasion. One place where this happens quite often is at Cricket West Indies (CWI), where the gyaffing has been going on for decades now. Every disaster – and there have been many in the past three decades – is an opportunity to schedule another meeting, create yet another committee to generate yet another report which will be discussed, or rather gyaffed about, and nothing will change.

The demise of the West Indies for 27 all out in the second innings of the Third Test versus Australia at Sabina Park in July, the culmination of a humiliating series whitewash, spurred another emergency meeting. With the usual fanfare, CWI announced the convening of the Cricket Strategy & Officiating Committee for a two-day summit on the 10th and 11th August, at the Hyatt Regency Hotel on Wrightson Road in Trinidad to address West Indies cricket’s performance challenges and implement structural reforms at all levels of the game. The list of high-profile attendees included Sir Clive Lloyd, Sir Vivian Richards, Brian Lara, Dr Desmond Haynes, and Shivnarine Chanderpaul, alongside current senior players, head coach Daren Sammy, and key administrators.

The media release stated that the summit outcome will be implemented immediately, with progress updates promised as CWI rolled out the strategic short and long-term reforms to close the elite-level performance gap. The statement contained extensive quotes from Cricket West Indies Director of Cricket Miles Bascombe and CWI CEO Chris Dehring filled with the standard phrases and promises.

“What we hope will emerge is a unified vision and a clearly defined, comprehensive framework designed to correct systemic inadequacies and close the performance gap at the elite level. This is not about quick fixes but identifying the structural reforms necessary across our development and high-performance systems, and strategic short and long-term initiatives required to drive the necessary change,” Bascombe was quoted in the statement as saying.

After the meeting, Dehring, revealed that while “around 100” issues had been identified as the reasons behind the decline in West Indies cricket, insufficient facilities, skill deficiencies in players and the quality of domestic competitions were among some of the main causes.

In a press release published in the Trinidad Guardian newspaper shortly after the meeting, Lara was quoted as stating, “We must recognise that the challenges confronting West Indies cricket extend far beyond inconsistent performances on the field. They are deeply rooted in cultural, psychological, and structural shifts that have evolved over the past two decades. If we are truly committed to reversing this decline, then we must be prepared to draw from a wider pool of lived experience and contemporary insight. In particular, I believe former players such as Chris Gayle, Dwayne Bravo and Kieron Pollard possess a unique and timely perspective that can prove invaluable.” It is important to note that Lara was at the helm not once, not twice, but three times as the West Indies’ plunge to mediocrity was occurring. Now, Lara is endorsing the role of proven losers as part of the solution.

Former West Indies Test player, Nevisian Kieran Powell exploded on the PowettPlay podcast after watching the press conference following the emergency meeting describing it as “a lot of optics, a lot of bull@#%*, a lot of talk … ”. Powell was extremely harsh on his fellow Leeward Islander, Enoch Lewis, never addressing him by name, instead referring to him as the President of Leeward Islands Cricket. Powell opined, “I have now confirmed that the problem with West Indies cricket lies with the Cricket Committee, and by that I say the Chairman of the Cricket Committee [Lewis]. Now the Chairman of the Cricket Committee has been on the West Indies board for circa thirty years …. and you are telling me that they would like to identify what they should suggest to West Indies Cricket Board as changes. If you don’t know after thirty years what the problems are, you’ll never know. You don’t need a meeting to tell you what the problems are … ”. Powell went on to lambast the meeting as a waste of time and money.

We have been talking about reviving West Indies cricket for years, but that is all it ever amounts to. Talk. Now there is talk that Caricom and CWI will collaborate on the problems. More gyaffing.