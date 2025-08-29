An urban wasteland

Dear Editor,
I am trying hard, real hard to understand how the head of this country has a Doctorate in Urban Planning and Georgetown, the Capital City (or is it) is so ugly and chaotic? There are so many queer, I mean square buildings with no appeasing facade. Tall buildings. No landscaping. The entire footprints are devoured in mortar. No parking. No wonder all the vehicles are on the roadways causing mammoth traffic congestion. Georgetown is like a garbage dump. Clogged drains and rotten fruits and vegetables around the markets. And Stabroek! Editor that place is top of a hygiene crisis. An epidemic waiting to break out. Every time I pass that square I get a violent wobble in my stomach. So please help me understand this disconnect.
Sincerely,
Kim Sheron