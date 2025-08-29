Building communities we can be proud of

Dear Editor,

In just four days, you will have the opportunity to shape the direction of our country villages, towns and communities. This election is about more than just choosing a representative; it’s about choosing the values we stand for and the vision we have for our future. Together, we can build a community that works for everyone.

Throughout my political experiences and exposures I have heard many concerns, dreams, and ideas. From improving our local schools to ensuring our streets are safe, from providing opportunities for our small businesses to working to make healthcare accessible for all. I understand the challenges citizens’ faces, but I also see the incredible opportunities that lie ahead of us too. I believe that every voice matters and every opinion counts. That’s why I implore all political Candidates/Leaders to listen to the people and to commit to transparency and accountability. The citizens deserve to know who are their elected officials, what are their policies and programmes for the next five years. Leaders need to be open and accessible.

We need to invest in our communities this means supporting our local schools, advocating for sustainable practices, and ensuring that our infrastructure is safe and reliable. Our children deserve a quality education, and our economy deserves robust support for small businesses that drive innovation and create jobs. Our communities need diversity, and that diversity is our people supporting each other. Leaders will have to work tirelessly to ensure that everyone feels included and valued, no matter their background. Together, we can foster an environment of respect and cooperation where all voices are heard in our decision-making processes.

Together, we can make a real difference. Your vote matters; it is your voice, and I urge you to make it heard. In 5 days’ time Guyanese will head to the poll, let us work together to create a community we can all be proud of. Thank you.

Sincerely,

Ivan Bentham

Executive Officer

President Youth Award