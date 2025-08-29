China completed load testing for world’s tallest bridge

Dear Editor,
BBC reported this week that the key load bearing test for the world’s tallest bridge has been completed. China’s engineering achievement in infrastructure is highlighted in the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge. The testing process took five days and “is the final step before it is considered safe to welcome traffic” (BBC). The professionalism and thoroughness of the process speak highly of how far China has come in ensuring that their infrastructure works are of high caliber which also meets the safety standards required by their government for their citizens. CRG congratulates China on its successful achievement in this sector. CRG also welcomes their expertise in our country and may they also be as thorough and safe in their undertakings for our citizens as well.
Sincerely,
Jamil Changlee
Chairman
The Cooperative Republicans of Guyana