GECOM must demonstrate its preparedness beyond a doubt for E-Day

Dear Editor,

As the nation prepares for another crucial election, one pressing question lingers in the minds of many citizens: Is the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) truly ready and prepared to deliver a free, fair, and transparent process?

The credibility of our elections has always been central to the stability of our democracy. However, there continues to be widespread public doubt about whether the systems, staff training, and logistical frameworks are strong enough to withstand the pressure of Election Day. With the election now only five days away, concerns are heightened as reports indicate that GECOM is still in the process of trying to recruit Presiding Officers (POs) and other temporary staff. Such last-minute recruitment raises serious questions about whether those selected will be properly trained and adequately prepared for the responsibilities they are expected to undertake.

Additionally, eyebrows were raised when journalist Travis Chase questioned the GECOM CEO about a photo of a ballot paper circulated on social media after members of the disciplined services had cast their votes. The CEO’s puzzling and unclear response has only fueled further doubt about the Commission’s readiness and its ability to address issues of transparency and accountability decisively.

GECOM must understand that the strength of an election is not measured only by the casting of ballots, but also by the trust citizens have in the process leading up to it. Transparency in staff selection, adequate training for all polling staff, timely communication, and a clearly outlined contingency plan for technical and logistical setbacks are all critical to restoring that trust. At this stage, with just days remaining, Guyanese deserve reassurance that every measure has been put in place to avoid the confusion, controversies, and credibility gaps of the past. Failure to do so risks undermining not just the election, but the democratic stability of the country.

I urge GECOM to move beyond rhetoric and show through its actions that it is indeed ready to safeguard the will of the people. The eyes of the nation and the world are watching.

Sincerely,

John Campbell