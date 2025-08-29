Guyana is a living dichotomy

Dear Editor,

Fifty-nine years ago, our beloved British Guiana, gained full independence from the United Kingdom necessitating the name change to Guyana. Guyana today continues to expand in population size, and continues, also, to have improved financial standing. Almost overshadowing our gains are heart-rending issues, which I would like to outline in three broad categories.

First, abuse and domestic homicides. There are numerous graphic and horrendous stories reported in the media, yet those in authority seem either unwilling or weak to make any significant change to address this issue. Those tasked with serving and protecting are, tearfully, influenced at many levels. There are no safe houses. No twenty-four hour police protection, no plan to fly a predicted victim outside of Guyana. No law to have a proposed perpetrator held and undergo psychiatric evaluation prior to his release from custody. Guyana continues to fail these victims and their children. Our family units are broken; we are no longer our brothers’ keepers. Those in authority must think of the children and craft new policies. This country has been independent for fifty-nine years! The most recent victim of domestic abuse and domestic homicide was thirty-six years old! The now orphaned child is ten years old! Surely, we must do something.

Second, traffic. For those traversing the Demerara Harbour Bridge (DHB) the traffic situation is horrible. The scheduled and ad hoc double lane is commendable as it brings much relief to those in close proximity to the bridge whenever they are called. However, more needs to be done. Having one means of getting vehicles from east to west will not do. Is it not possible to build more bridges, to dredge the river, and to incorporate ferries? In fact, cannot those with expertise in transportation engineering and transportation economics be involved in the decision making process?

The Guyana Revenue Authority continues to register vehicles, and has so far registered over seven thousand vehicles under the PAL series. Surely when series PZZ and PAB were being registered those in authority could have thought of expanding the road network by introducing new streets and overhead roadwork. Simply broadening existing roads and building round-abouts will not help. There must be new roads and a revisiting of current road plans and policies. Further in terms of the traffic situation at the DHB, Pixel Guyana, offers camera footage of the West and East ends of the DBH. Crude drivers of vehicles approaching the bridge from the north on the eastern end are always forcing themselves into the rightward lane thereby hindering the smooth flow of traffic and preventing those law abiding citizens waiting in line from moving up in a timely manner. I have told numerous Police Officers of this. Police Officers are not helping the situation. They are creating frustration.

Third, invasive political influence in every section of society. We are too politically influenced. No one in authority seems to operate with the conviction of serving Guyana. The education ministry does not call on students to give their idea (s) of an ideal classroom. In places where students are not gaining grades 1 and 2, no student is interviewed to investigate possible steps for improved performance. Albeit, the newspapers are rift with reports of the number of schools being built and the costs of construction. Education Officers are not heard making any statements. Why is it that persons placed at the heads of organisation are not making statements and responding to questions from the media freely? A free response exposes vulnerability and fosters improvements in service delivery and outcomes.

Editor:

1. Making U.G tuition free cold turkey was a bad move. Lecturers have to be paid and the facility needs to be maintained. Having the university totally dependent on the government for funds makes it vulnerable and compromises the delivery of services. In most countries, education is not blankedly free. There are scholarship programmes and many supportive initiatives. The U.K Chevening scholarship programme is one such initiative. In Trinidad, Trinidadians are guaranteed a free first degree from the University of the West Indies, but they must pay for subsequent degrees from this University.

2. Removing the National Grade Six examination totally is a bad idea, as exams are a normal method of testing in every jurisdiction.

3. Using the newly built Tuschen secondary as a College of Medical Sciences is a bad idea. The University Of Guyana School Of Medicine is currently accredited by the Caribbean Accreditation Authority. This accreditation was only possible following tedious work by the local accreditation committee. This committee worked tirelessly to institute policies and recommendations deemed necessary for accreditation. History therefore taught us that an accredited Medical School must be planned well. From facilities to staffing, every detail is important. As an advisor to the Minister of Health, was the medical council of Guyana an active participant in this decision making process? (See functions of the medical council cap 32:02. Laws of Guyana).

4. The Regional Democratic Councils and local authorities must move swiftly to repair pot-holed streets. Simply leaving these streets and repairing them at election time is disgusting.

Guyana is just the land mass. The inhabitants of Guyana are in control of the policies, and laws. Yes. We are still operating under English laws, but we are failing to enforce many penalties, and craft new policies to improve our well-being. Cash grants are welcomed, but more important are the policies and laws to deter crimes such as domestic homicide. More important is rectifying salary scales and having new employees paid within one month of commencing employment. New policies and plans should be announced by the Heads of organisations after careful planning and not by the President. It should be illegal for the President to announce changes to existing policies on the campaign trail.

Guyana: One People, One Nation, One Destiny. I pray for reduced political influences and strict application of the laws without favour.

Sincerely,

Ayanna Isaacs