Guyana needs to rely on building up its defence force

Dear Editor,

The Venezuelans wants our Essequibo county and keeps pressuring Guyana. If the Venezuelans keeps pressuring Guyana then there can be unintended consequences. Meaning that Guyana may opt to have an American military base stationed in Guyana (not a good thing) for Guyanese security. Does the Venezuelans really want an American military base on its Eastern border?

There are other alternatives, there can be peaceful coexistence in between Venezuelans and Guyanese should the Venezuelans stop their spurious claims against Guyana. We already know that the Americans are spoiling for a fight with Venezuela. Guyana should play no part in this.

Guyana needs to rely on building up our defence force rather than pay protection money and balance it. I would suggest that we do not standardise on any one country’s armaments.

Sincerely,

Sean Ori