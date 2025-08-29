How to give our children the gift of healing

Dear Editor,

Rachel Samson once said, “The most resilient children grow from within the softest hands.” Those words carry a gentle truth when our children don’t just need guidance; they need tenderness. Parenting isn’t only about discipline and responsibilities, it’s about showing up, day after day, in the small, ordinary moments. It’s about being present, not perfect. And perhaps the most powerful way we can shape our children’s future is by doing the hard but necessary work of emotional healing within our own selves.

Healing doesn’t happen overnight. It’s not a switch you flip; it’s a daily choice. Some mornings it sounds like this: “Today, I will do better. Today, I will pause before I yell. Today, I will listen more than I react. Today I will tell my child I love her/him.” This kind of healing asks a lot from us – it takes patience when we’d rather rush, honesty when denial feels easier, courage when facing old wounds is painful, and a whole lot of self-reflection. For many parents, healing means revisiting the parts of childhood they’d rather forget, admitting truths about how they were raised, and unlearning habits that don’t serve their family. It’s rarely easy. But every effort is worth it. Each step toward healing doesn’t just calm something inside of us – it creates a safer, healthier space for our children to grow.

Healing isn’t forgetting. True healing happens when you no longer react to old triggers with the same intensity as before. The memories may still be there, but they no longer have the same power over you. Children learn how to manage their emotions—those big feelings—simply by watching us. They are always observing how we respond to conflict. There are many ways to handle challenging situations. Through our counseling sessions, we’ve seen that strategies such as breathing techniques, journaling, and taking a calmer approach in difficult moments can make a real difference for both parents and children. Another powerful lesson comes when children hear us apologize after losing our temper, or when they see us sit down to calmly work through a disagreement. In those moments, they learn that conflict does not have to mean anger or fear.

But the truth is, we are all humans and the opposite can also happen. When we carry childhood traumas that we haven’t dealt with, it often slips out in ways we don’t intend – snapping at our kids when we’re overwhelmed, shutting down when they need us most, or being quick with harsh words we regret later. We may not mean to, but children feel it. We give our children the gift of a new story – one where love looks like care, respect, and understanding, not control or fear or things we buy for our children.

When we heal from our own traumas it can be one of the most profound acts of love we can give to the people who matters. In a loving home, children grow up not only able to make better choices today but also prepared to raise the next generation with compassion and wisdom. Healing takes time. It asks for courage, patience, and persistence. But it’s a journey worth taking. Every step forward replaces cycles of pain with cycles of growth. Every act of healing replaces aggression with empathy. Every small choice helps turn mere survival into thriving. If you want to plant confidence and emotional stability in your child, start with yourself. Confidence and emotional stability raise children who know freedom, kindness, and strength. And in doing so, they build the foundation for a kinder, stronger generation.

Sincerely,

Lucria Rambalak

Advocacy/Communications

Officer

ChildLinK Inc.