Marian Academy continues to shine

Dear Editor,

The young CSEC and CAPE students of Guyana delivered and thrilled this year, with improvements noted in distressed subject areas. Students from schools outside of the capital city Georgetown made it into the headlines. Congratulations are again extended to those who overachieved and those who made the mark in the public school system. From the children to the professionals to the politicians, two words -well done. Now it is time that I commend the students of The Marian Academy that soared high at CSEC and CAPE, and all those others who did well, made all of us proud. A few spots of individual recognition are first in line. Leading the 2024-2025 cohort of CSEC top performers at Marian are: Amya Insanally (13 subjects, 11 Grade 1s, 2 Grade 2s); Angelina Khan (14 subjects, 11 Grade1s, 1 Grade 2, 2 Grade 3s); and Brandon Ramjit (12 subjects, 8 Grade 1s, 3 Grade 2s, 1 Grade 3). Three out of many, which is about as much that can be managed in the public space. A hand is given to those who toiled away while their companions slept and reaped their just rewards. Thanks, and congratulations.

To move from the individual to the overall, the achievements of The Marian Academy students were steady, and in keeping with the levels of past educational journeys. The overall pass rate at CSEC for the Marian Academy stood at 93.8%, with a mere 32 grades out of 518 falling outside that narrow fence of Grades 1 to 3. At the individual subject level, English A, Biology, and Caribbean History all recorded 100% passes. There were 13 other subject areas that hit that perfect score. English B (formerly Literature) checked in at 95.6%, Economics at 95.5%, Geography at 93.3%, and Mathematics at 81.8%, a tad of a dip for Marian. There is only one way that this year’s results can be viewed, and it is said straight and clear. The Marian Academy scorecard for the 2024-25 CSEC cohort of students has its own special gleams. I see, along with their peers from the public school system, some jewels in the making of Guyana’s still unfinished crown. It is that big and impressive of a national treasure, as encircled by all of these children, including the ones not mentioned. They all make us proud. Go forth, O young ones of Guyana, and hold that Golden Arrowhead aloft. Be different! Be contributors to a Republic that will be remembered in awed tones, at some time in the future.

Then, there were the CAPE highfliers. Here are the names that corralled the top three slots at Unit 1: Sumeerah Tularam (8 units); Ajala Maharaj (7 units); and Aurelia Ibrahim (7 units). Copping the first two spaces are: Caleb Mendoza (4 units); and Kayla Persaud (4 units). For sure, the number of units taken may be relatively small, but they represent big hearts and big dreams. And if I may say so, big achievements, too. May the endeavors that are ahead be graced with similar, if not higher efforts and the highest accolades. This country can use each one that it can rightfully claim.

CSEC and CAPE, what do they incorporate in the numbers that drive narratives, such as this puny one? Naturally, the focus and devotion of students come in for first reckoning. Then, there is that silent brigade operating outside of the public view, but which makes so much happen, so many grand returns for the hours of supporting and cajoling and mentoring and coaching. The patience of teachers; the sacrifices of parents; and those mop-and-broom salt of the earth Guyanese that keep the plant neat and running. I salute them all. For the children’s successes are their blessings. And when the last word has been written, and there comes those quiet moments of reflection, there still is, and must always be, a minute left for that one conversation that matters the most. Thanks be to God. To God be the glory for these students and their supporting cast at the Marian Academy, and those beyond its long-storied corridors, peripheries.

Sincerely,

GHK Lall