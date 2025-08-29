The decision we must make come September 1

Dear Editor,

As the most significant National and Regional elections in Guyana’s history draws near-with the stakes never higher-the full evils of politics and the battle for power becomes darker and more fanatical. Whether this already fractured nation will survive this ungodly battle will be revealed sometime after September 1, 2025.

The incumbent is fighting tooth and nail, 24-7 with all the resources at its disposal, with all the guile, venom and ferocity to retain power. Too much is at stake, too much to lose, too much money for the taking, too much power to lose, and an entire nation to be held captive. Losing is not an option, no prisoners will be taken. The ultimate goal is a one-party state. No stone will be left unturned, no obstacles will be remain. There are a lot of power-drunk people walking around the streets of Guyana. The country is on edge. If this is not a recipe for disaster then I don’t know what is.

Lost in this insane pursuit is the true interests/needs of the nation. You see when battles for power are being waged-morals and principles, fundamental rights and righteousness are sacrificed. Right becomes wrong and wrong becomes right. There is only what is called “collateral damage” – translated the destruction of lives and property. September 1 presents another golden opportunity for Guyanese to arise from their slumber, to seize this chance to play a meaningful role in chartering a brighter and prosperous future for themselves and future generations. It is time to remove the veil from your eyes and stop this unending decay of our society.

Selling your souls like Judas for a few pieces of silver is not the answer to lifting yourself and your families out of poverty. The answer lies in using your brain and not your heart and your emotions but the power of your vote to elect leaders who have shown and proven characteristics of honesty, humility, morality and righteousness.

The only solution to the problems of poverty, oppression and underdevelopment in Guyana lies in preventing a one-party state and that can only be achieved by a truly independent opposition in parliament with enough seats to represent the developmental needs of the country and all of its peoples. Walter Rodney reminds us that the struggle is a class struggle and not a racial one. Understanding this could determine whether we liberate ourselves come September 1 or if we continue to allow ourselves to be held prisoners in our own land.

Sincerely,

Daniel Dacosta