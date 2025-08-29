This elections, Guyanese will be given a choice of experience over novices

Dear Editor,

I hold no brief for any political party in the upcoming general election in Guyana. My 21 years as a public servant were shaped by a commitment to educate fellow citizens and elevate Guyana’s standing on the international stage. That mission continues today, as the country stands at a pivotal moment in its development economically, diplomatically, and geopolitically.

Progress has never been linear. When Cheddi Jagan assumed the presidency in 1992, his vision was often undermined by the inexperience and incompetence of those around him. Today, President Irfaan Ali offers a different kind of leadership, one marked by charisma, intelligence, and a genuine concern for the people. His public engagements, widely available on platforms like YouTube, reflect a leader who listens, connects, and acts. Whether hosting community gatherings or sitting among cricket fans in the stands, Ali has cultivated a reputation as a “man of the people.”

But personality alone is not enough. Guyana faces serious challenges, none more urgent than Venezuela’s claim to the Essequibo region. Without Essequibo, Guyana would be diminished, not just in territory, but in spirit and resolve. President Ali has been a consistent and passionate defender of our sovereignty, earning praise in international forums and reinforcing Guyana’s position on the world stage. Continuity in leadership is essential to maintain momentum in this fight. The PPP/Civic party, for all its imperfections, offers the best chance for seamless progress in safeguarding our borders.

Under the PPP, Guyana has made notable economic strides. Mistakes have occurred, but so have meaningful advances. The country is emerging as a leader in food self-sufficiency, attracting growing investor interest, and expanding its digital footprint. Our newfound oil wealth has elevated Guyana’s role in global politics, but to truly benefit, we must invest in education, training, and strategic diplomacy. These are not tasks for novices. They require seasoned leadership and a steady hand.

No party is perfect. The PPP, like all others, has its flaws. But history teaches us that perfection is elusive. What matters is progress, and the willingness to learn from past missteps. The record shows that under President Ali, Guyana has moved forward. His inclusive approach, attentiveness to public concerns, and effective international advocacy provide a strong foundation for continued growth. As we approach the next election, Guyanese must ask: who is best equipped to lead us through this critical chapter? In a time of rising global stakes and internal transformation, experience is not a luxury, it’s a necessity.

Sincerely,

R.N. Mungol