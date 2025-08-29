Treat domestic violence as a social crisis now

Dear Editor,

The brutal murder of Ms. Atifya Solomon, gunned down by her partner, who subsequently took his own life, has once again shaken our conscience as a nation. It is yet another grim reminder that domestic and family violence continues to stalk our homes and communities, leaving devastation in its wake.

What makes this tragedy even more harrowing is her son will carry the scars of this trauma for the rest of his life. It is my sincere prayer that the authorities, social workers, and mental health professionals ensure he receives the urgent psychological support and counseling he desperately needs. His wounds are not only physical, but emotional and spiritual, and they require long-term care and attention.

I wish to state, without reservation, my condemnation of domestic violence in every form; whether against women, men, or children. Such acts are an affront to human dignity and a betrayal of God’s purpose for us. From the beginning, He created us to love one another and to be our brother’s and sister’s keeper. Scripture reminds us in 1 John 4:7: “Beloved, let us love one another, for love is from God, and whoever loves has been born of God and knows God.” Likewise, Ephesians 5:28–29 teaches that husbands ought to love their wives as their own bodies, for “he who loves his wife loves himself.” And in Matthew 22:39, Jesus commanded, “You shall love your neighbor as yourself.” These truths leave no room for violence in our homes or our nation.

We cannot continue to treat incidents like these as isolated. The Family Violence Act 2024, recently enacted, provides the framework to strengthen protection, prevention, and support for victims. However, legislation alone will not solve the deep-rooted crisis. We need stronger enforcement, greater public education, and consistent community interventions that reach families before tragedy strikes. Civil society, religious institutions, and the state must work hand in hand to ensure every person is protected.

At the same time, we must acknowledge that what we face is not only a social crisis but also a spiritual battle. The violence, the disregard for human life, the breakdown of family bonds; these are signs that the enemy is raging across our land. As a people, we must intensify our prayers, stand in solidarity, and resist this culture of violence with faith, hope, and action.

My heartfelt condolences go out to young Solomon, and all other family members from both sides. May God’s hand comfort and heal them in this season of grief and trauma. Let us as a nation ensure their pain is not forgotten, but that it spurs us to confront domestic violence with urgency, compassion, and resolve.

Sincerely,

Annette Ferguson