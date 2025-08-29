We should celebrate PM Kamla

Dear Editor,

I would beg your indulgence in letting me elaborate on some points I made in my last letter to your publication. First of all I would like our politicians to follow the examples set by Prime Minister Kamla Bissesar of Trinidad and Tobago since she has taken office recently: PM Kamla has stated that anytime Venezuela attacks Guyana, United States armed forces can use T&T as their base of operations – a position opposite the positions taken by the likes of PM Ralph Gonsalves and other Caricom leaders who have close ties to Maduro’s government. PM Kamla should be invited to Guyana to receive the highest honours Guyana can give.

PM Kamla has ordered that house allowances given to Ministers be halted if they own their house; she has ordered that all bad roads be fixed and soon; she has instructed more gun licences be given to law abiding citizens and that if anybody tries to break down your door to rob or harm you, then “empty the magazine “; she is moving vendors parked in front of legitimate businesses in T&T; she has appointed a member of the opposition to be Attorney General; she has welcomed Exxon/Mobil to invest in T&T oil reserves on whatever terms are worked out; she has set curfews to fight crime and she’s increasing the punishment regimes for criminals; she has stated categorically that any Venezuelan military vessel entering T&T maritime space will be an act of war; she has made it quite clear that any government corruption will not be tolerated. PM Kamla is showing Caricom what leadership is all about.

Editor, Clement Rohee and Donald Ramotar in their letters should acknowledge that their good friend, comrade and close communist fellow traveller, the late Basdeo Panday, the former Prime Minister of T&T was instrumental and complicit, in the removal from office in 2015 of PM Kamla – in the recent election, Panday’s daughter opposed PM Kamla and “lost her deposit”, going down the path of political extinction. Panday’s betrayal in 2015 ushered in 10 years of stagnation, crime and decline in Trinidad but now a new dawn of progress is shining with PM Kamla at the helm. We, in Guyana, should celebrate her return to power as it’ll invigorate Caricom and create a new climate for change and betterment in our Caribbean community. Editor, as I said before, on Sept.1, vote early and vote with your hearts and not with your mind or conscience because your mind and conscience is subject to many external factors whereas your hearts are answerable to no one or no entity but yourself and God almighty.

Sincerely,

Cheddi (Joey)Jagan(Jr.)