Guyana lose to Leewards by 54 runs

CWI U-17 Championship

Guyana’s winless run in the Cricket West Indies (CWI) U-17 Championship continued yesterday as they incurred their second consecutive defeat, losing by 54 runs to the Leeward Islands at Gilbert Park.

Batting first, the Leeward Islands posted 227/6 in their 50-over allocation. Tanez Francis top scored with 74 runs, which contained seven boundaries and two maximums, while Amoree Jones was the next best batsman with 52 [5x4s, 1×6]. Supporting with an unbeaten 34 was Hosea Roberts, with Eirette Richards adding 21 runs. Navendra Sankar snared 3-40 with the ball.

Guyana, in reply, was skittled for 163 in 37 overs. Parmeshwar Ram recorded a battling 35 runs, which was peppered with four boundaries and one maximum, while extras added 28 to the score. Emmanuel Lewis, Shamar Apple, Dave Mohabir, Romario Ramdehol, and Adrian Hetmyer chipped in with 26, 19, 16, 14, and 12 runs, respectively.