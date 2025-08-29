Northern Rangers, Camptown record contrasting wins

Northern Rangers of Kitty and Camptown of Campbellville tallied contrasting wins when the Georgetown Football Association Senior Men’s League commenced on Wednesday evening at the Guyana Football Federation National Training Centre in Providence.

Northern Rangers dismissed newcomer North Stars 3-0 in the opening game of the tournament. It was a harsh introduction for the newcomers, who conceded the only goal in the first half in the 28th minute from Alastair Holder, who found the back of the net. The conversion emanated from the left side of the field as the forward raced into the penalty area before slamming his effort past the advancing goalkeeper.

Following the resumption, David Coates doubled their lead as he etched his name on the score-sheet in the 54th minute. It was a fortuitous conversion from the attacker, who latched onto a loose ball inside the penalty area before stabbing his effort into the back of the net.