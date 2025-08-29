West Indies U-19 Captain Joshua Dorne Targets Series Win Against Sri Lanka

(CWI) ST JOHN’S, Antigua – West Indies Under-19 captain Joshua Dorne says the squad is ready to embrace the challenge of Sri Lanka in a seven-match Youth One-Day International series, which bowls off tomorrow at the Coolidge Cricket Ground.

The Barbadian batter, who recently guided his country to the regional Under-19 title while earning the tournament’s MVP award, steps onto the international stage full of confidence and determination.

Dorne, who gained previous international experience as part of the West Indies team at the 2024 ICC Men’s Under 19 World Cup, praised the standard of the regional competition, which, for the first time, featured guest teams from the United States.

“I think the regional tournament was well put together. With the inclusion of the USA teams, it was a bit more competitive. I managed to reach some of my goals there and now I feel good about this series against Sri Lanka,” Dorne said.

The upcoming seven-match series is seen as vital preparation for the ICC Under-19 Men’s Cricket World Cup, to be played in Zimbabwe and Namibia in January 2026, but for Dorne, the immediate focus is ensuring his side puts together consistently good performances.

“It’s always good to play an international side. I’ve been lucky to have that experience before, so it’s up to me to bring some of that knowledge and help the others who wouldn’t have had that experience yet.”

“The main goal is to win the series. Once we put together good cricket and hit our targets, I don’t see why we shouldn’t come out victorious,” he explained.

The squad has been acclimatising in Antigua for the past week, with a series of practice sessions under head coach Rohan Nurse, designed to sharpen their skills ahead of the opening contest on 30 August.

Dorne noted the spirit within the camp was especially encouraging while highlighting the importance of discipline and adaptability.

“The mood in camp is good. The “fellas” are gelling together very well. There’s a lot of banter off the field and it carries onto the field with positive energy that really drives our sessions,” he noted.

“Cricket is a three-dimensional sport, so we’re looking to give 100 per cent in all three categories. Discipline off the field carries onto the field as well.”

“Personally, my role is to do what the team requires at that moment. Sometimes digging in and sometimes pushing on depending on what is needed.”

Looking ahead to the Sri Lanka challenge, Dorne underlined the spirit of determination that has defined his side’s preparations.

“We are working hard and you can tell we really want it. For me as captain, my job is to continue to bring the group together. Once we live in harmony, nothing can stop us.”

The first four ODIs will be staged at the Coolidge Cricket Ground before the series concludes with three matches at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.

All games start at 9:30 AM, with free admission for fans.

Matches will also be streamed live on the Windies Cricket YouTube channel.

Match Schedule:

1st ODI – 30 August – Coolidge Cricket Ground

2nd ODI – 2 September – Coolidge Cricket Ground

3rd ODI – 4 September – Coolidge Cricket Ground

4th ODI – 7 September – Coolidge Cricket Ground

5th ODI – 9 September – Sir

Vivian Richards Stadium

6th ODI – 12 September – Sir Vivian Richards Stadium

7th ODI – 15 September – Sir Vivian Richards Stadium