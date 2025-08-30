Bartica boat operator dies after attack at East Bank hotel

Detectives in Regional Division 4 ‘B’ are investigating the murder of 40-year-old Ryan Fredericks, a boat operator of Mongrippa Hill, Bartica, Region Seven, which occurred at about 23.30 hours on Thursday, at the Safari Inn located at Friendship, East Bank Demerara.

Fredericks was said to have been murdered by a woman with whom he reportedly rented a room at the aforementioned establishment.

Enquiries revealed that Fredericks hired Navindra Kanhai, a boat operator of Second Ave, Bartica, to take him to Parika. At about 17.45 on Thursday, they arrived at Parika, where Fredericks and the boat operator met up with the suspect who was waiting in a black car.

Both Fredericks and Kanhai then joined the car and sometime later visited the Safari Inn where they booked two rooms. Fredericks and the suspect went into a room together while Kanhai went into the other room alone.