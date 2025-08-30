CJ (ag) dismisses ballot case brought by FGM

Chief Justice (ag) Navindra Singh yesterday dismissed the constitutional challenge brought by the Forward Guyana Movement (FGM) against the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) over their exclusion from the ballot paper in several regions for Monday’s General and Regional Elections.

The ruling affirmed that GECOM acted lawfully by not including FGM on the ballot papers for geographical constituencies where the party had not submitted a list of candidates.

Following the judgment, Attorney for FGM, Dr. Vivian Williams, announced the party’s intention to appeal the decision. The court’s ruling also awarded costs of $1,000,000 to GECOM and another $1,000,000 to the Attorney General’s Chambers, with both sums payable by September 8th.

In his judgment, Justice Singh dissected the constitutional provisions governing Guyana’s electoral process, specifically sections 11b.1 and 11c.1 of the Represen-tation of the People Act. He explained that a voter’s ballot simultaneously counts towards a party’s geographical constituency and its national seat allocation, creating a proportional representation system. The core objective of this system, he stated, is to ensure the allocation of seats accurately reflects the votes received, even in the context of geographical constituencies.