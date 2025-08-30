Cyclist crushed to death by truck near Ogle roundabout

A cyclist was crushed to death yesterday afternoon by a truck in the vicinity of the Ogle Roundabout on the East Coast Demerara.

A police source told the Stabroek News yesterday that the fatal accident involved a truck and a bicycle.

Donna Hoyte, a pastry vendor, recounted that around 13.00 hours she was inside her shop when she heard someone scream. She ran outside to investigate and discovered a man who appeared to be dead, lying on the road. Hoyte emphasised that “she didn’t see anything…”

“I wasn’t outside, I was in here, when I heard like a scream and when I ran outside, the guy was already on the ground dead.” She added that she didn’t see what happened but, “I know he get hit by a truck. The truck man claiming that he didn’t see him…”