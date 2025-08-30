ERC says use of offensive language at restaurant resolved

An incident at a Georgetown restaurant and bar that involved the use of socially unacceptable language by a member of staff against a customer has been laid to rest with the offending person offering an apology, the Ethnic Relations Commission (ERC) said.

In a release on Wednesday, the ERC said that the matter involved a member of the restaurant staff who in May this year used a derogatory and offensive racial slur at a restaurant and bar in Georgetown toward a customer of another ethnicity.

The ERC was tagged in a post in which the derogatory label was written on a receipt that referred to a customer of Indigenous descent. Its Media Monitoring Unit preserved the post and referred it to the Investigative Unit of the Commission for action.

The release explained that the Commission has been made aware that the staff member has since accepted responsibility and offered an apology, which has been accepted. Additionally, the restaurant with the ERC’s support, has committed to a collaboration session on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI), to bring awareness to employees on the importance of respecting its customers from varying ethnic backgrounds.