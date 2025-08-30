Gas-to-energy project still far from completion

-first pouring of foundation set for Sept 5th

Government’s gigantic 300 MW gas to energy project which had been promised for completion this year, last year and even earlier remains far behind schedule with a promised 50% chop in tariffs still to be implemented and rising questions about the escalating cost of what is already the most expensive public venture in the country’s history.

Very little information has been released on this project in recent months amid arbitration between the government and the company and a separation of the two US partners in the venture.

Meanwhile, the first pouring of the foundation for the gas-to-energy (GtE) plant at Wales will be done on September 5, says Project Lead, Winston Brassington. He said works are currently forging ahead with the partners, Lindsayca and CH4 Guyana Inc, having parted company, amicably settling their legal issues.

Stabroek News on Thursday visited the West Bank Demerara area and learned that works were ongoing. Site security prohibits the entry of unauthorised personnel, but sources say that some 300 persons are employed at the site.