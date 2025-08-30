GECOM rejects reports that soldiers might serve as presiding officers

The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) issued a statement last evening, “categorically rejecting” what it called “entirely false” media reports suggesting that Guyana Defence Force (GDF) soldiers may be deployed as Presiding Officers for the upcoming General and Regional Elections on September 1, 2025.

The electoral body clarified that such a move has “no basis in law, policy, or practice.” According to GECOM, the role of Presiding Officer is a civilian functionary, filled through a public recruitment process. The statement emphasized that all appointed officers undergo mandatory training as stipulated by the Representation of the People Act and GECOM’s established protocols. The Commission’s statement directly addressed a reported recruitment challenge, acknowledging that while some individuals have declined offers to serve as Presiding Officers, this does not mean they have refused to work for the elections altogether.