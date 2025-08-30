Jagdeo defends PPP use of data allegedly from cash grant process, census

People’s Progressive Party (PPP) General Secretary Bharrat Jagdeo has defended the party’s use of what appears to be private citizens’ data from the government’s cash grant programme and census.

In recent weeks a number of citizens have said that they have been contacted by persons on behalf of the PPP utilizing phone contact information that had been lodged with the government for the distribution of cash grants or during the census. The use of such data would be seen as a breach of privacy. In several instances, the callers for the PPP asked whether the respondents had received the cash grant, asked other questions and then said that they were seeking support for the PPP/C at the elections.

Jagdeo said that the practice is “done around the world” and is part of the party’s strategy to engage voters directly. Speaking at his press conference on Thursday, Jagdeo acknowledged that the party had acquired personal contact information from “various sources” and dismissed concerns about data privacy, saying that all data remains protected under new laws. He criticised members of the media for what he described as “harassing” party activists who are making calls to citizens, while asserting that the PPP is working for people’s support rather than taking it for granted.