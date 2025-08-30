Judge orders retrial in Springlands farmer murder trial

A judge in a Springlands murder trial ordered a retrial after the jury failed to reach a unanimous verdict.

The mixed jury was unable to reach a unanimous verdict after extended deliberation in the case of the State vs Neshawn Williams, called ‘Blacka’, aged 34, of Lot ‘A’ Kildonan Village, Corentyne, Berbice.

Consequently, Justice Peter Hugh ordered a retrial and further remanded the accused.

Williams is charged with the murder of Springlands farmer, Nigel Matthews, who was found stabbed to death in the wee hours of August 29, 2019, at James Street, Rampoor Village, Corriverton.