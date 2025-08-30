La Jalousie Mandir robbed of $1m in equipment ahead of Navratri preparations

Bandits have once again struck at a place of worship – this time at the Uma Maheshwar Mandir in La Jalousie, West Coast Demerara, breaking in sometime last Thursday night or early yesterday morning and carting off four EV-powered speakers valued at approximately $1m, among other items.

The thieves attempted to steal the drum machines also but it seemed like they couldn’t manage to move with it, Priest-in-Charge Surendranauth Tiwari told Stabroek News yesterday. While there was no physical damage, some cash and cables were also stolen.

The discovery was made when persons went to clean the mandir around 5:30 am and a report was immediately made to the Den Amstel Police Station, located about five to 10 minutes away. However, up to when this newspaper spoke to Tiwari around 13:00 hours, police had not yet visited the scene.