Nandlall says opposition will be buried on elections day

-Benn calls on men to get to work

“(Today) at the tarmac at Lusignan is their funeral, on September the 1st, we are burying them!” declared Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall, at a People’s Progressive Party (PPP) public meeting last night at Stabroek Market.

Addressing around 100 persons, Nandlall used fiery rhetoric to frame the upcoming elections as the final defeat of the opposition. Minister of Home Affairs Robeson Benn also expressed concern about social issues, particularly the behaviour of some Guyanese men, who he said he saw “playing cards and domino” while Spanish-speaking workers were “working on the road.” He called on men to “get to work and develop themselves” and build stable families. Meanwhile Minister of Public Works Juan Edghill said more people in South Georgetown will be voting for the PPP/C because they are getting contracts and money is in their pockets.

Nandlall praised the gathering for “creating history at Stabroek” and sending a “massive message across this country,” noting that for decades the party had been “bricked, belted, abused, threatened, and beaten at Stabroek.” He said the “Red Force in great fury has taken over Stabroek” and that this message would resonate with international observers present in Guyana.