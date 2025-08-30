Secondary school commissioned at Massara

Minister of Education Priya Manickchand yesterday commissioned a modern secondary school at Massara in the North Rupununi, Region Nine.

The modern facility, outfitted with 10 advanced classrooms, will significantly reduce the distance students previously had to travel to access their education, the Department of Public Information (DPI) reported.

The new facility will accommodate 180 secondary-aged children of Massara, Yakarinta, Toka and Kwaimatta.

The school not only brings secondary education closer to home but also eases the financial burden on parents, DPI said.

By 2026, Region Nine will have nine new secondary schools, which will help alleviate overcrowding and increase access to education.

This marks the fourteenth secondary school that the PPP/C government has commissioned since August 2020, DPI said.