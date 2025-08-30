Sod turned for $440m Company Road Primary School at Buxton

The sod has been turned for the reconstruction of Company Road Primary School at Buxton, East Coast Demerara.

The ceremony was held today and staff of the Company Road Primary School and officials of the Ministry of Education participated.

This comes following a request made by the parents and school’s teachers and administration as a result of overcrowding and internal structural issues that aren’t conducive to learning.

Some 300 pupils from the Buxton Company Road catchment area are expected to benefit.

A release from the Ministry of Education said that the contract for the reconstruction of the school was awarded to R&J construction through a competitive bidding process in accordance with the National Procurement and Tender Board Administration’s Public Procurement Act.