Tour company apologises for abandoning WIN supporters in Rupununi savannah

Greaves’ Transportation & Tours today apologized for abandoning passengers in the Rupununi Savannah who has been on their way to a We Invest in Nationhood rally in Lethem.

The tour company abandoned the passengers at the behest of a supporters of the ruling party.

A statement by the tour company follows:

Good morning Facebook. This is a public apology. We want to begin by sincerely apologizing for the incident that took place. As a team and as a family-owned service run by three brothers, we take full responsibility for what happened and understand the public’s concern.

It’s important to clarify that this act, which many rightfully found upsetting, was not in line with what was agreed upon internally. The decision was made under pressure, and the act was done to save the business, and in a moment of panic, made a choice that we deeply regret. This action was not discussed or approved by management, nor does it reflect our values.

After management became aware of the situation, we immediately intervened and arranged for a vehicle to transport the passengers. We understand this doesn’t undo the damage, but it was our effort to correct the mistake as quickly as possible.

We are currently reviewing all internal protocols to ensure nothing like this ever happens again. Transparency and compassion are at the core of our mission, and we’re committed to rebuilding the trust we’ve lost.

Again, we are truly sorry for the act itself, for the distress it caused, and for the breach of the principles we claim to uphold.

Thank you for holding us accountable.