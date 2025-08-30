Trio charged with $20.8m robberies in Albouystown

Three men, 24-year-old Joshua Haynes, 24-year-old Beris Parkinson, and 18-year-old Randy Crossman, appeared yesterday at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Annette Singh charged with two counts of robbery totalling $20.8 million in cash.

All three – Haynes, Parkinson, and Crossman – pled not guilty to the charges.

The first charge alleged that on Tuesday, August 19, at Independence Boulevard, Albouystown, Georgetown, the trio robbed Paul Calendar of $20 million.

The second charge alleged that on Tuesday, August 19, at Independence Boulevard, Albouystown, Georgetown, the trio while in company of others, robbed a Chinese national of $800,000.