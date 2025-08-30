WIN failed to meet deadline for polling agents – GECOM

-commission to meet today

The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) yesterday denied claims made by members of the We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) party, who alleged that GECOM refused to accept their polling agents for the upcoming General and Regional Elections on September 1, 2025. GECOM described these statements as “misleading” and a “misrepresentation of the facts.”

In its statement, GECOM sought to “make it absolutely clear that the WIN Party’s statement misrepresented the facts.” The commission highlighted that “Notwithstanding it is not a responsibility of the Commission,” the Chief Election Officer had sent a reminder via email to all political parties on August 11, 2025, outlining the legal requirement as prescribed by the Repre-sentation of the People Act: Part III Agents, #24 (2) to submit the names and addresses of all agents to the respective Returning Officers “No later than the 7th day before election day.” According to GECOM, WIN Party failed to comply with this deadline, making their accusation that GECOM has not fulfilled its duty “inaccurate and misleading.”