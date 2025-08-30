Woman acquitted of killing husband at Golden Grove

-self-defence argument upheld

Acquila Abrams was yesterday acquitted of a manslaughter charge stemming from the 2022 fatal stabbing of her reputed husband, Michael Wilson. Justice Priscilla Chandra-Haniff ruled that the prosecution failed to disprove Abrams’ claim of self-defence, and the jury was directed to return a formal not-guilty verdict.

The ruling came after defence attorneys Yuborn Allicock and Shauntel Wright made a no-case submission, arguing that the State had not presented sufficient evidence to sustain the charge.

In her decision, Justice Chandra-Haniff said the evidence led by the prosecution did not establish that Abrams acted unlawfully during the confrontation. Instead, the court found that the circumstances supported Abrams’ contention that she was defending herself when Wilson was fatally stabbed.

The judge further noted that issues of domestic violence must be considered within the broader framework of international human rights obligations and evolving judicial interpretations. She referenced rulings in other jurisdictions that recognized the unique circumstances of abused women and highlighted the importance of removing entrenched gender biases from legal processes.