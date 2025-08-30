Trinidad PM  rejects talk of US plot to depose Venezuela leader

(Trinidad Guardian) Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar is stressing that her Government has no evidence to suggest that the United States declared clampdown on narco-terrorists in the region is a façade to depose Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

The claim has been proffered by both Venezuela and Cuba in recent days as US warships continue their journey to the Caribbean to wage a “war on drugs.” The two countries claimed that the US has a history of creating false narratives to interfere in the affairs of sovereign states.

Speaking with reporters after a brief bilateral meeting with Grenada’s Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann’s, yesterday, however, Persad-Bissessar said, “I don’t agree with them. I do not agree with that. Again, there are those who are for and those who are against. There will always be those who will say yes and no. There’s one narrative coming from one side, the other narrative is coming. I have no evidence, again I say, that the things that they’re alleging, that is in fact happening. I have no such evidence,” Persad-Bissessar said.

She added, “What Cuba is saying, what Venezuela is saying, give us evidence. We will consider.”

Also asked if this T&T had entered into any formal alliance with the US and other countries, after US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Tuesday said the US is building an international coalition against drugs, Persad-Bissessar responded, “We are in alliance with anyone, anywhere who will help us fight drugs, crime, guns, criminals. We are in alliance with any such countries and persons anywhere in the world.”

Guardian Media asked if any agreement was formalised with the US. But Persad-Bissessar said while T&T stands ready to assist in the war against drugs and guns, there is no ratified alliance.

“We have given support for the intervention, as far as we are aware, for these ships and military and whoever to be here. But there’s no alliance saying that I’m going to give Teteron Barracks, I’m going to give Staubles Bay. No facilities in Trinidad and Tobago have been pledged to anyone else,” she clarified.

Asked if she thought a nuclear submarine may be overkill to fight a drug cartel, Persad-Bissessar said, “That is not for me to determine. This is a sovereign nation. They’re going into international waters as far as our knowledge is and, therefore, it is not for me to judge what is good or not bad. Trinidad and Tobago, apart from World War II, we have never been engaged in any war. So I cannot assess what they want to do or not do.”

The PM added, “They will not be on our soil, they will be in international waters. I want to make that very clear there.”

Persad-Bissessar was also asked to respond to Venezuela’s ruling party, the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), which said her support for the US naval presence and offer of T&T as a base to the US, if Venezuela moves on Guyana’s Essequibo region, was “shameful”. The PSUV also added that it is sure the people of T&T do not stand by her.

In response the PM said, “I stand by what I’ve said before. Having the US intervention in the Caribbean waters is beneficial to Trinidad and Tobago. I have no quarrel with Venezuela. We maintain good relationships. If the minister has said those things, I’m not provoked, I’m not worried.”

Standing next to her, Foreign and Caricom Affairs Minister Sean Sobers also said this country continues to have a good relationship with Venezuela.

Sobers said, “I’ve continued to have discussions with the Venezuelan ambassador in Trinidad and Tobago and as the Honourable Prime Minister has indicated, our relationship with Venezuela remains intact and that is the position.”

The PM stressed that T&T must maintain a balancing act.

“We have not had any war zones with Venezuela, but it’s not just for a country like us. It’s all over the world with the new geopolitical architecture that is forming. We all have to balance and we all have to rethink things that might have happened in the past,” Persad-Bissessar said.

Persad-Bissessar said Caricom’s continued silence on the matter may be because its chair, Jamaica PM Andrew Holness, and Guyana’s President Dr Irfaan Ali, are busy with their respective election campaigns. Guyana’s election is on September 1 and Jamaica’s will be held on September 3.

Guardian Media sought to get a comment from Grenada PM Dickon Mitchell on the US military presence as he left the Diplomatic Centre but he declined to answer.

“Catching a flight, no comment,” he said.

The US is increasing its military presence in the southern Caribbean. The US first deployed three naval vessels—the USS San Antonio, USS Iwo Jima, and USS Fort Lauderdale—to the Caribbean, followed by reports that two more, the USS Lake Erie and USS Newport News, would arrive in the region by early next week.

Venezuela’s UN mission is accusing the US of “nuclear intimidation” in the Caribbean and is demanding an end to the US military deployments. It wants Washington to provide guarantees against deploying or threatening nuclear weapons in the region, and is urging UN member states to uphold Latin America and the Caribbean’s status as a denuclearised “Zone of Peace.”