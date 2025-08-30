The July 15th editorial in this newspaper lamented that the government had decided not to have load testing of the new Demerara River Bridge.

Following concerns that had been raised publicly about the need for load testing of the bridge, Stabroek News had put this question to Minister of Public Works Juan Edghill. His response was that the bridge was being built to a certain specification and was being monitored to ensure that this was done, therefore there would be “no need for a trial period” to test vehicular traffic.

He asserted that those persons who have raised concerns about load testing need not worry as the bridge is tested throughout each phase of its construction. “People went to China to test the steel, the materials… to test these components,” Mr Edghill told the Sunday Stabroek.

In a letter in the July 13th Sunday Stabroek, well-known scientist Dr Ulric Trotz raised concerns about Mr Edghill’s position.

He said that the decision not to have load testing was not in keeping with globally established standard practice for the commissioning of any major bridge, which requires in situ load testing before it is open to public use. This is typically done even if, as in this case, all the components of the bridge were load tested before assembly because:

• the structural behaviour of assembled systems can differ from individual components.

• Site conditions (foundation, supports, alignment, etc.) can influence overall performance.

• Unanticipated stresses may arise during transport, erection, or connection.

He added that an in situ exercise allows for verification that the actual structural behaviour when the separate components are assembled, matches that of the theoretical or simulated models; detects any construction or assembly errors, settlement, deflection or unexpected vibrations; and ensures the safety of the bridge under static and dynamic loads. Static load testing, he pointed out, involves the application of a known weight (e.g., trucks filled with sand) at designated points and measuring deflection, settlement and strain; while dynamic load testing involves driving vehicles over the bridge at various speeds to measure vibration, resonance, and damping.

“Bypassing in situ load testing may prevent the detection of hidden defects in the construction, joints or foundation. It puts public safety at risk if the bridge fails or behaves unpredictably under load. Legal and reputational liability could fall on both the builders and the government if an incident occurs”, Dr Trotz warned.

He added: “On-site load testing is essential and expected by global engineering standards. Skipping it exposes the public to avoidable risks, and any decision to omit it should be reconsidered. Out of sheer caution and to “make assurance doubly sure” with respect to the structural and functional integrity of the bridge, I urge those concerned to undertake a thorough in situ load testing exercise before fully commissioning the structure and opening it for public use. It would also be useful to have the professional inputs of the Guyana Association of Professional Engineers (GAPE) in this exercise. As Guyanese, we all look forward to the successful completion of this vital developmental initiative and ensure that we leave no stone unturned in our pursuit of an excellent outcome”.

It now transpires that there will load testing of the bridge before it opens. This was communicated to Stabroek News by President Ali and Minister Edghill in the wee hours of Thursday during a site visit for the final pouring of concrete which symbolized the completion of this major project.

The President said: “It’s important to note that throughout the process of building this bridge, the consultants and engineers will have conducted internationally certified methods and tests to ensure the bridge meets all the structural requirements, as is required. And of course, on this high span, before the bridge is open, there will be the loading test, and that loading test is important on the high span, because, as you know, in a cable stay bridge, that is how to do the adjustments on the cable to ensure that everything is up to the standard”.

Minister Edghill said: “Let me put your heart at ease. That crane that you see there, it is more than 700 tonnes. The crawlers that brought on all of the girders, fetches about 160 tonnes. So anybody that have any concern if this bridge could take 100 tonnes, 200 tonnes, 500 tonnes, it is proven. In the section where we have the cable stay, there is a methodology which I have gone through with the engineers, because I have been assuring the nation at every stage whatever is required for testing, the materials that were used on this bridge, were tested in the factories; the concrete, the mix, design everything had to be tested,” he explained.

“When you talk about the load testing, my understanding is that there will be 16 trucks each weighing 15 tonnes that will be put at particular sections, a computer will be hooked up and in a 24 to 8-hour period, there’s certain readings that will be taken to talk about the movement of the cables and all the rest of it to ensure everything is aligned in keeping with the design standard”, he added.

We welcome the government’s announcement that load testing will be done prior to the opening of the bridge to traffic and would like to thank Dt Trotz for his contribution on the matter.

Members of the public were recently treated to the well-publicised load testing of the vertiginous Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge in China over five days ahead of its scheduled opening in late September.

The load test was the final step before it was considered safe to welcome traffic. A testing team drove 96 trucks onto designated points to test the bridge’s structural integrity. Rising 625m (2,083ft) above a river in Guizhou province, the bridge will upon completion set the record for both the world’s highest bridge and largest span bridge built in a mountainous area, according to the BBC.

The new Demerara River Bridge is the single most significant infrastructural achievement of the government during its five-year term and the obligatory load testing will help to imbue public confidence in its structural soundness.