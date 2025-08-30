Broomes’ past stands as a contradiction of faith

Dear Editor,

Simona Broomes, Presidential Candi-date, has never been shy about wrapping her politics in the language of Scripture. Her Facebook page is peppered with Bible verses—today it features Proverbs 12:17–18: “He that speaketh truth sheweth forth righteousness: but a false witness deceit. There is that speaketh like the piercings of a sword: but the tongue of the wise is health.” Yet the irony could not be more glaring. Broomes’s career has been marked not by truth or healing words, but by bullying, recklessness, and dangerous deceit.

Dr. David Hinds said it plainly (SN, 17/07/2018) when Broomes used her ministerial office to intimidate ordinary security guards in a parking lot. In a letter published in Stabroek News, Hinds called it “a clear case of official bullying of powerless citizens.” He warned that her conduct reflected an intoxication with political privilege and an alarming sense of entitlement. His words now read like prophecy, because the same spirit has followed her into every controversy since.

The most disturbing came in August 2020, when cameras captured Broomes shoving a PPP councillor while her bodyguard fired live rounds into the air—an act of violence that endangered bystanders. No Bible verse can sanctify such behaviour. And when Guyana was grieving the brutal murders of the Henry boys, she chose to exploit that pain by falsely claiming the PPP carved an “X” into the victims’ bodies. Autopsies told another story, but her inflammatory words deepened mistrust and stoked division.

This is not Christianity. It is hypocrisy of the worst kind—using God’s Word as a cloak for conduct that Scripture itself condemns. Proverbs 12 warns against false witness and reckless words that wound like a sword. Yet Broomes posts those very verses while embodying the opposite. The Gospel calls for truth-telling, gentleness, and peacemaking. Her record has delivered intimidation, aggression, and lies.

Broomes should be condemned, not supported. Christians, in particular, must see through the charade: quoting Bible verses is not the same as living by them. Simona Broomes has shown the fruit of political opportunism, not of Christian faith. The verdict is clear. She does not stand by the Gospel she proclaims, and Guyana should not stand with her.

Sincerely,

Dr. Devanand Bhagwan