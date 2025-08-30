It is clear more decisive and coordinated action is needed to stem the rising tide of domestic violence

Dear Editor,

Help & Shelter expresses its deep sorrow and outrage at the recent spate of fatal domestic violence cases that have once again shaken our nation. These tragedies, which have claimed the lives of women and left children, families, and communities devastated, are a stark reminder that gender-based violence and intimate partner violence remain an urgent national crisis in Guyana.

For nearly three decades, Help & Shelter has worked tirelessly to provide support to victims and survivors, raise awareness and advocate for stronger policies and protection systems. But the continued loss of life makes it clear that more decisive and coordinated action is needed across all sectors of society.

Domestic violence is not a private matter: it is a violation of human rights, a public health crisis and a national development issue. Every life lost is one too many. Help & Shelter stands ready to work with all stakeholders to end this cycle of violence and to ensure that survivors receive the protection, justice and support they deserve.

We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families affected by these recent tragedies. Let us honour their memories by taking meaningful action to prevent further loss of life.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, please reach out for help.

We are located on Homestretch Avenue, Durban Park and our contact numbers are:

Hotline: 613–1811 available 24 hours 7 days per week

Crisis Service 225–4731 or 227–8353 from 8.30 am to 4 pm

Facebook page: Help & Shelter

A Life Free of Violence is Everyone’s Right. Together, we can and must build a safer, more just society.

Sincerely,

Denise Dias

Colin Marks

Pamela Nauth

Josephine Whitehead

Help & Shelter