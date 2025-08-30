Photograph and publish Statements of Poll widely

Dear Editor,

‘Eternal vigilance is the price of freedom’ – Thomas Jefferson. For Guyana, that means that citizens should take photographs of the statement of poll at their polling place, and share those photographs widely.

Here is the legal text on the Procedure on closing of poll, in the Representation of the People Act, cap. 1:03, 2006, of the Laws of Guyana:

“83 (9A). The statement of poll prepared in accordance with subsection (9) shall be posted in a conspicuous place outside the polling place as conclusive evidence of the result of the election for that polling place unless there is a recount of the votes.”

The more widely the statements of poll are shared, the fewer chances there will be to tamper with the votes.

Sincerely,

Janette Bulkan