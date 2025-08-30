PPP/C’s neverending methods for corruption and wasteful spending

Dear Editor,

The PPP/C has a tendency to run around granting wishes to communities crying out of neglect regarding roads, water, electricity etc. I’ve no qualms with such, as a matter of fact, I urge residents to make demands or they could be in the same situation for the next five years. Quite a few communities succeeded with this ploy, but when considered carefully, it’s a mechanism for corruption and willful wasting of money that could have been put to better use. Attached are a few photographs to confirm my assumptions.

Editor, during one of the PPP/C meetings a few years ago, the issue was raised by me about the plight commuters’ face when traversing a mud dam on the Uitvlugt sideline. Within a few days, to the delight of everyone, works commenced to build a road. On one side of the road is a trench, which they conveniently bypassed doing any revetment work to prevent the edge of the road from washing away. As predicted, portions of the road deteriorated, but still usable. Suddenly residents observed heavy duty vehicles in the area and were told that revetment (building pall off) work will start on the trench. Watching the works posed many questions. Why the engineers didn’t request the revetment works be done first? Now the road is being destroyed to do the revetment work and will have to be rebuilt all over again. The debris also is being dumped into the trench. Who will clean that, or will residents have to brace themselves for floods when the rainy season comes?

Finally Editor, whilst the work is going on, the machines operating are causing many residents pipes to burst/leak, the boom of the Hymac is constantly getting entangled with the power lines and fibre optic cables in the area. Is there any proper monitoring to see the additional costs being incurred just to build a revetment? Who will be footing these additional expenses? Or are these actions deliberate squandering of money instead of giving Guyanese what’s rightfully theirs? This is election period and the PPP/C is running around the country boasting of development, but anyone could see beyond their schemes. They have a never ending method to build inferior structures and a few months after, repairs have to be done. Meanwhile Guyanese have to continue living in poverty amidst hope.

Sincerely,

Sahadeo Bates