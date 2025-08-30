There is a growing embrace of the PPP/C because of its universalistic approach to development

Dear Editor,

The PPP from the very inception has always embraced political and ideological pluralism. Its working class orientation has been largely responsible for its several victories dating back to the early 1950’s when it scored a major political victory winning 18 of the 24 seats in the 1953 elections, the first to be held under universal adult suffrage. The same pattern of victory continued in the elections of 1957, 1961 and 1964 when the British Govern-ment imposed a new system of proportional representation with the sole intention of removing the PPP from office and by so doing denying the PPP the opportunity to take the country to independence status.

Except for the period of rigged elections spanning nearly three decades from 1964-1992, the PPP in its seventy-five year history has never lost a free and fair elections. And while it is true that it lost power to the APNU-AFC coalition in 2015, that election was ‘won’ under questionable circumstances which led to a court challenge by the PPP. The case was eventually overtaken by time after the PPP/C emerged victorious once again in the March 2020 General and Regional elections despite strenuous efforts by the APNU+AFC coalition to derail the elections.

The point in the above is that the PPP in its long and illustrious history has never lost a free and fair election and from all indications this coming elections will be no different. This is due to the fact that the support base of the PPP has expanded significantly to include Guyanese of all walks of life.

I submit that this growing embrace of the PPP/C by the Guyanese electorate is the direct result of its universalistic approach to development which transcended the narrow boundaries of race and ethnicity. The impact of the PPP/Cs policies and programmes is manifested in enhanced living standards of all Guyanese regardless of race, religion or political affiliation. There is today better access to quality education and health care. More Guyanese are the proud owners of their own homes and consumer durables such as motor vehicles, the number of which is increasing exponentially. All of this is indicative of higher levels of prosperity in the land.

Guyana is today a middle-income country after having graduated from its low-income highly indebted status under the former PNC regime. The stature of Guyana has grown where it is now a respected member of the international community. Prior to 1992 Guyana was the laughing-stock of the region due to high levels of poverty and undemocratic rule.

But not anymore, thanks to the visionary leadership of the PPP/C and its strong advocacy of global security, world peace and a more equitable global order. The profile of Guyana on the regional and international stage has never been higher. This is governance at its best. President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali has placed Guyana on the global limelight and is highly respected by leaders all across the globe. This momentum of progress and prosperity must continue for the good of Guyana and the entire region. I urge all Guyanese to vote for the PPP/C and for President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali to continue to lead this beautiful country of ours along the path of progress and prosperity.

Sincerely,

Hydar Ally