​Welcome to the international observers

Dear Editor,

It is election time once again, and a concerned nation casts is worried eyes to the people who have saved our democracy twice before. Guyana is famous for having rigged elections. And when that is not enough, losing parties simply refuse to abdicate power.

In 1992, it was a Democrat and former U.S President Jimmy Carter, who was instrumental in ensuring the winner assumed its rightful position in the seat of power. And in 2020, it was the Republican administration of President Donald Trump and Secretary Mike Pompeo whose actions made true democracy prevail.

So, in 2025 the Guyanese people wish to extend a warm welcome to the Carter Center and the international team of observers. Let anyone who has any nefarious intentions know that the people who saved us twice before, will have no qualms of doing so again.

Sincerely,

Herbert Allen